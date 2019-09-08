WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo’s incredible gesture to Manchester United star while on national duty

Cristiano Ronaldo showed the world yet again that he is not only a great sportsman, but also an excellent human being – as he waited to meet Serbia’s Manchester United star Nemanja Matic and son after Portugal’s UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier against them on Sunday.

Ronaldo – a former Manchester United player himself – added his name on the scoresheet yet another time as Portugal defeated Serbia 4-2 in the game held at the Red Star Stadium in Belgrade.

After the match, Nemanja Matic who played the full ninety minutes for Serbia, waited in the tunnel along with his son and his friend, so that he could meet Ronaldo and introduce him to the kids.

The Juventus star soon left the changing room and as he reached the tunnel, he was met by the trio. Matic then introduced the two youngsters to the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who then high-fived each of the children before taking his time to chat with them and posing for a picture which the Manchester United midfielder took.

Take a look at the video shared below:

So Nemanja Matić just brought his son and his son's friend to meet @Cristiano after the match between Serbia 🇷🇸 and Portugal 🇵🇹. Ronaldo took his time with the boys and also spoke a little bit with Matić. Portugal won 4-2, with Cristiano scoring the 3rd goal. #SRBPOR #MUFC pic.twitter.com/HsHm2cYY7X — MONDO Sport (@Mondo_Sport) September 7, 2019

Pure class from the Portuguese legend, no two ways about it.

Meanwhile, Portugal have now raced to the second spot in Group B of the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers, and on Wednesday the 11th of September, they will take on Lithuania to ensure their chances of qualification to the prestigious tournament.