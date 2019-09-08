Reports Say Van Dijk agrees six-year Liverpool deal

We round up the front and back pages across Europe, as Sunday sees the transfer rumour mill crank into gear once again.

Virgil van Dijk is set to remain with Liverpool until the end of 2025.

Netherlands international Van Dijk, 28, headed to Anfield from Southampton for a reported £75million in January 2018, signing a deal until 2023.

But the superstar centre-back is rumoured to be ready to recommit to the reigning European champions.

TOP STORY – VAN DIJK AGREES SIX-YEAR LIVERPOOL DEAL

Van Dijk has agreed a new contract with Liverpool, according to the Mirror.

The defender will earn close to £200,000 per week with his new deal, up from his current £125,000 per week wages, the report says.

It comes just a month after Van Dijk lost his title as the world’s most expensive defender when Manchester United signed Harry Maguire from Leicester City for a reported £80m.

EXCLUSIVE: Virgil van Dijk agrees new six-year Liverpool deal as Harry Maguire’s Man Utd transfer triggers huge wage hike | @Neil_Moxley https://t.co/wWAF2Dpqxzpic.twitter.com/gIcVNocdSX — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) September 7, 2019

– David de Gea could be set to leave Manchester United. Coming out of contract at the end of the season, the goalkeeper has told friends he is willing to turn down a deal from the Premier League club, according to The Sun. The Express reports Serie A giants Juventus want to sign De Gea on a free transfer at the end of the season.

– Paulo Dybala almost left Juventus in the close season and the playmaker is set to be at the centre of talk again in January. Paris Saint-Germain want to beat Tottenham to the signing of Dybala when the transfer window reopens, according to the Express.

– Edwin van der Sar could be set for a return to Old Trafford. The Mirror reports the former Netherlands goalkeeper and Ajax chief executive is on Manchester United‘s list as they search for a director of football.

– Staying at Old Trafford, Manchester United’s stars are happy Alexis Sanchez has left on loan to Inter, according to The Sun.

– After the emergence of 16-year-old forward Ansu Fati, Barcelona have set up a plan to look after the teenager. Sport reports the LaLiga champions consider Fati a first-team player and want to protect him as he gains plenty of attention.