Recently sold Manchester United star says he would join the club ‘all over again’

Former Manchester United star Matteo Darmian has claimed that playing for the Premier League giants was an experience that he would like to have all over again.

The Italy international joined United in a move worth £12.75 million back in 2015 and went on to make 92 appearances for the club. However, he wasn’t able to cement a spot in the starting XI for himself and ultimately left the club in the recently concluded transfer window.

Darmian moved back to Serie A with Parma getting him on board for a reported sum of €1.5 million. While in conversation with Football Italia, the 29-year-old revealed that he would love to have the experience of playing for United all over again.

He added that every professional should respect the coach’s decision and should work hard and be ready for whatever opportunity that comes his way.

“Signing for Manchester United was easy, it was a source of pride and responsibility to wear such an important shirt. It’s an experience I’d do all over again, on and off the field,” Darmian said.

“A professional must always accept the coach’s decisions. You have to work hard to be ready. I’m available to the Coach. I give my best in every training session, regardless of what role I play.”