Reports: How Manchester United forced Liverpool to hike wages of UCL hero

According to the latest reports, Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk has signed a massive new contract at Liverpool, and the reason is Manchester United’s new signing Harry Maguire.

The former Southampton defender switched to the Merseyside club in 2018 January, and helped his team lift the 2018-19 Champions League. Van Dijk’s form was also one of the major reasons why Liverpool finished runners-up in the 2018-19 Premier League.

His current deal was due to expire in 2023, after which he was expected to move away to other clubs in the quest for new challenges.

However, the fresh terms that he reportedly agreed with Liverpool recently, will give him a considerable uplift on the £125,000-a-week basic wages he has been receiving so far, pushing him nearer to £200,000-a-week in basic wages.

His time at Anfield has also been extended – according to reports, he will now remain with Liverpool until June 2025.

According to Mirror, Manchester United is the reason for Liverpool to agree to these new terms laid down by van Dijk.

The Red Devils recently signed Harry Maguire for a world record transfer fee of £80million, intending to offer some competition to the Dutch centre-back.

Manchester United’s move for Maguire resulted in the Reds realizing that they need to tie the European Footballer of the Year to the club for a longer time – and thus the new contract for van Dijk was born.

His existing deal had a smaller basic pay as it was mentioned earlier – the deal, however, did include plenty of bonus clauses for payments in add-ons, for clean sheets, appearances and so on.

Mirror reports that the new contract will give him an improved basic pay with less dependency on the additional payments than before.