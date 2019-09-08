Reports: Manchester United players happy to see overpaid star leave as he was ‘no Messi’

Out of favour Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez completed a loan move to Serie A giants Inter Milan in the summer transfer window and if reports are to be believed, United dressing room is pretty happy to see his back.

Sanchez joined the Manchester-based side from Arsenal on a free but was made one of the highest earners in the world, earning close to £500,000 a week. His performances, however, were in stark contrast of the wage he was earning per week at the club.

In a year and a half, Sanchez made 45 appearances for United but scored only five goals and assisted nine. According to reports in The Sun, the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-managed side’s players are happy to see Sanchez leave as he was doing absolutely nothing to deserve the astronomical wages he was earning at the club.

The report claims that one of the players said, ‘He was no Messi so why pay him all that dough’, which highlights how desperately the United dressing room wanted him to leave. The former Barcelona star has joined Inter on a year-long loan and a majority of his wage is stil being paid by United.

It looks unlikely, however, that he would be able to find a place in the Manchester United squad upon his return from Italy.