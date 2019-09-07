Marcus Rashford uses Premier League star as inspiration to become top goalscorer

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has revealed that he takes inspiration from England teammate and Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane to become a top goalscorer.

Speaking ahead of England’s Euro 2020 Qualifiers vs Bulgaria, Rashford was quizzed about former Liverpool forward Michael Owen’s comments that he might not be on his way to become a top goalscorer.

“If you watch training, then you’d see how it all works,” Rashford said in a press conference.

“I could use Harry as an example. He’s one of the best finishers that I’ve played with and whenever we do finishing, in my head, it’s about being as close to him as possible.

“So if he scores six, you want to score six, if he scores seven, you want to score eight. Little things like that are the bits that people never see.

He went on to add that Kane drives him to be a better striker.

“Even though we’re fighting for the same position, or to be in the same team, we really do drive each other on and it’s very important that you have that sort of atmosphere within a team.

“He [Owen] can only go on what he sees. Whereas the people around me [know]. Especially when I was younger, the reason why you started playing is because you see things that you like and for me, it was goals and watching exciting people doing exciting things with the ball.

“So, the important thing is I know what I want, what I want to become and what I will become if I keep my mind on it.”