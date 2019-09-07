Manchester United legend reveals details about Sir Alex Ferguson’s fight with Roy Keane

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has revealed the exact moment in which he knew that Roy Keane’s time at the club was approaching its end, due to his tiff with Sir Alex Ferguson.

In an interview in 2004, the Irish midfielder slammed Sir Ferguson who was the boss of Manchester United back then. He also chose to be highly critical of some of his teammates as well and all of it did not sit well with the legendary manager.

Neville revealed that Sir Fergusom gathered all the players together after watch Keane’s interview, and he made them watch the video together, along with Keane himself.

“I had seen this happen to David Beckham over a period of six to eight months at United,” Neville told Off the Ball.

“With Roy [Keane] and the manager, there was always a chance that it would come to this.,” he further added.

“The manager came down into the Manchester United dressing room and the minute he said we needed to watch the video, I just thought that’s it. I knew Roy, I knew the manager and I just thought that was it.”

“That meeting was horrific when we watched the video. It’s not funny, honestly, it was horrific. For lads in the dressing room who were at the club 10, 15 years, to see this happening was horrific.

“You couldn’t say anything, you were just thinking, ‘for f***’s sake, you knew that was it’.”

Neville further added that although Sir Ferguson had escalated the issue, the Manchester United squad themselves were largely okay with it.

“From our point of view as players, we didn’t have a problem,” he said. We’d worked with Roy for 12 years and I think his interview after Bayern Munich [in 2001] was actually worse.”

“‘Would Roy Keane the manager have gotten rid of Roy Keane the player after that meeting?’ I think you would,” Neville concluded.

