Ballon d’Or winner reveals resentment towards Manchester United legend David Beckham

Former England international and star striker Michael Owen has played alongside David Beckham at Manchester United, Real Madrid and in the England national team, but it seems that he has a slight resentment towards him which continues to remain unresolved to this date.

In his autobiography titled “Michael Owen: Reboot – My Life, My Time”, Owen explained that he continues to harbour strong feelings towards his former England skipper over his red card and subsequent sending off against Argentina in the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

Beckham was sent off in the must-win quarter-final match between both teams, and afterwards, Owen – who was just 18 years old at that time – scored a wondergoal to give England a lot of hope.

However, the night ended in disappointment for the Three Lions, as they suffered another of their infamous penalty shoot-out heartaches, bringing their 1998 World Cup campaign to an untimely end.

And Owen, who has scored 40 goals for his national team, blames Beckham for the team’s exit, saying: “While it was clearly premeditated, it was immature and petulant more than it was violent. But for me, that almost makes it worse.”

“All I can say is that, as I sit here now writing this book, knowing how lucky a player is to appear in one World Cup, never mind more than once, I’d be lying if I didn’t say that what David [Beckham] did that day hadn’t let every single one of that England team down.”

“Did he deserve the abuse he got afterwards? Certainly not. What human being needs to see his or her effigy being burned?”

“But still, David let us down, and I still hold some resentment about it today.”

Quotes via Manchester Evening News.