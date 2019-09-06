Manchester United legend’s incredible gesture while on plane recounted by fan

“Never meet your heroes,” goes a very popular saying. However, a Manchester United fan who recently shared his story about meeting Nemanja Vidic on a plane, will definitely argue that the above statement is completely false.

A fan named u/OnlyBiceps on Reddit, shared a brilliant story about when he met Vidic on a plane on the Manchester United Reddit fan page r/reddevils. The story goes thus:

“So a few years back when I was on a plane to Majorca from Manchester I was sat in my seat and Vidic walked on with his wife and kids.”

“I remember laughing to my dad as there were still rumours if he was going to be in the line up at the weekend in the papers I brought on the plane to read.”

“Anyways, as the plane took off I thought, ‘**** it, I gotta get his autograph’ so I turned around and asked him, and that’s when the whole plane was like ‘yeah it’s legit him, I thought it was’ and all came over towards our seats asking for his autograph too.”

“He spent the entire flight giving autographs and pictures, talking to us about the club and what it means for him to play for Manchester United.”

“And they say never meet your idol. Top bloke.”

United fans loved Vidic wholeheartedly because of his rock-solid presence in the Red Devils’ defence, and for his amazing partnership with another club legend, Rio Ferdinand.”

However, stories like the one shared above, do tell us Vidic was not only a great footballer, but also a wonderful human being.