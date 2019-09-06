Fans offer solution for Manchester United’s attacking woes after star scores for national side

Manchester United fans have jokingly called for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to deploy star defender Victor Lindelof in the team’s attack department, after seeing how brilliantly he scored for Sweden during the international break.

The centre-back netted in a crisp shot versus the Faroe Islands, on Sunday in the ongoing UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers. Sweden eventually won the match 4-0.

More than the fact that Lindelof scored, it was the way in which he finished his effort that got fans talking.

The 25-year-old was left unmarked a few yards inside the 18-yard-box and when the ball bounced in front of him after a fine cross from Pierre Bengtsson, he fired in a solid volley into the bottom corner of the post.

Watching the goal, one fan said on Twitter: “Seriously the only guy on our team besides Solskjaer that knows how to volley.”

Another joked: “Stick him up front,” while a third fan reminded others thus: “He used to play CAM back in the days.”

Another fan immediately compared him with former Sweden captain Zlatan Ibrahimovic, as he wrote: “LINDEHIMOVIC!”

Some of the other comments were: “Hasn’t had the best start for Manchester United this season, but he can turn it around”, “Guess now he’s our best defender again,” and so on.

And finally, another Manchester United star made the ultimate comparison, as he wrote: “More clinical than [Marcus] Rashford and [Jesse] Lingard.”

Meanwhile, up next, Lindelof will face Norway in his national colours before returning to action for the Red Devils, who will lock horns with Leicester City next weekend.

