Manchester United have had a slow start to the season, losing one and drawing two of their four matches. However, the Red Devils have seen both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial open their accounts for the season. Nevertheless, on the training ground, they both have been left behind by a youngster.

According to a report by the Mirror, Manchester United have a new speed king in their midst. Beating the likes of Marcus Rashfrod and Anthony Martial is 16-year-old Deji Sotona. The youngster broke the club record which was previously set by Portuguese right-back, Diogo Dalot.

Sotona registered a top speed of 22.9 mph in recent tests which is over 1 mph faster than what Dalot had set. The winger, meanwhile, is known to be a speed demon, and was crowned the sprint champion for the Ireland U-14 at the age of 12. The youngster has impressed for the Manchester United youth side and even scored a goal against Liverpool.

Nevertheless, it seems unlikely that Sotona is given his debut for the club this season by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Norwegian manager is under distress after the Red Devils suffered from another slow start to their season. They lost against Crystal Palace and drew versus Southampton and Wolves, despite a thumping win over Chelsea on the opening day of the Premier League season.