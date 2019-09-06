Reports: Manchester City inch closer to buying star ISL team

It appears Manchester City could be set for a huge takeover in India, with Mumbai City FC reportedly the Indian Super League (ISL) team that has been shortlisted for a stake.

Daily Mail is reporting that the City owners want to add to their global stable of seven clubs, and have pencilled in India as a market where they see huge potential.

It was confirmed back in March that there was some serious interest shown in ISL clubs by the Sky Blues, and it appears that negotiations are now in an advanced stage, with the possibility of a whole new audience ready to be tapped.

“We have some interest in some markets and countries where there is a genuine football passion and opportunities, like China, but also India,” Man City’s chief executive Ferran Soriano had said.

“With all these developments, we have to be patient. We’ve been looking at India for nearly two years now. I’d say this year we’ll end up doing an investment in India.”

While Mumbai City FC is one of the clubs that is being looked at, it isn’t the only one, with all other teams being considered for a possible buy out, and that too very soon.