Jose Mourinho Manchester United signing slams Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, says he needs to take responsibility

Manchester United are not picking up points at the moment in the Premier League, and possible dissension among the ranks might not be helping their cause either.

One of the senior statesmen in the team, Nemanja Matic, has now spoken out about his disapproval of being left on the bench by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has chosen to play Scott McTominay instead in central midfield.

Moreover, the Serbian has now commented on the Norwegian, further stating that he needs to take responsibility for what happens at the club in the future.

“The coach must opt for the team that will fight for the title and if he does not win, he bears the responsibility,” Matic revealed ahead of Serbia vs Portugal.

“I have been in football for a long time, I have played almost all the games for all the clubs in the last 10 years. In order for me to play, one had to sit on the bench and accept that fact, and so do I now.”

“In the first two or three games he picked the team without me,” Matic added. “I work as hard as I can. We respect the decision, it’s up to me to show him that he was wrong and to bring me back to where I belong.

“There is no problem. I told him I disagreed with him but that he had to decide the team.”