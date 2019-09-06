Reports: Jose Mourinho told Manchester United not to sign Virgil van Dijk because of two players

Manchester United might regret not making a move for Virgil van Dijk considering the sensation he has become today, and they might have Jose Mourinho to blame for it.

Daily Mail is reporting that the Red Devils may have had the opportunity to sign the big Dutchman around the same time as Liverpool finally did sign him, but chose not to make a move.

The report claims that it was Mourinho who turned down a move, citing the signings of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly to the board, and claiming he had enough cover.

Van Dijk “is the world’s best defender” – says proud Klopp ahead of Burnley game

As it turned out, VVD signed for Liverpool instead, and the rest is history.

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) winner became the most expensive defender in the world, signing for the Reds for £75million and helped his new side in every way possible.

While Lindelof has shown some stability at the back for United, Bailly has suffered from constant injury problems, and we all know the fate of Jose Mourinho later that year.

United’s problems at the back continued, and the club signed Harry Maguire for £85million in this summer transfer window, in turn making him the most expensive defender ahead of Van Dijk, who is also in the running for Ballon d’Or.