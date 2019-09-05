Manchester United legend slams Sir Alex Ferguson, accuses him of being selfish

Ex-Manchester United superstar Roy Keane has once again ignited his feud with former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, accusing the legendary Manchester United boss of being incredibly selfish.

Keane, who won seventeen trophies during his time at Manchester United, has not spoken kindly of Sir Ferguson since his bitter exit from Old Trafford in 2005, after a twelve-year-long career with the Red Devils.

The former midfielder has previously accused Sir Ferguson of deserting him at the time he needed him the most, and he has now taken another swipe at the Scotsman for “only ever thinking of himself”.

“I wouldn’t forgive [Sir Alex] Ferguson. The media spin, how I apparently upset everybody, it was all nonsense,” Keane said in a session with Off The Ball earlier this week.

“I don’t care if it’s Alex Ferguson or the Pope, you’re going to defend yourself.”

“I think when he apologises I will probably say hello to him, yeah. [But] I’ve no interest in speaking to the man,” Keane further added.

“People talk about Ferguson’s man-management. Don’t be kidded by all that. I was at the club when Bryan Robson left, when Steve Bruce left, two brilliant servants for Manchester United, and I didn’t like the way they were treated.”

“People said [Ferguson] always had the best interests of Manchester United at heart. Darren Ferguson [his son] won a medal. He was very lucky. [Alex Ferguson’s] brother was the chief scout for Manchester United for a long time. I’m surprised his wife wasn’t involved in the staff somewhere.”

“People say Ferguson always does what is right for Man United. I don’t think he does. I think he does what is right for him,” he concluded.

