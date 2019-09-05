Liverpool star involved in most Premier League goals since 2017, beats Manchester City duo

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah has been revealed to be the Premier League player involved in most goals since the start of the 2017-18 season. The Egyptian forward beat many big names including Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling to lead the charts.

Take a look at the image below:

As you can see, Mohamed Salah has scored 57 goals and made 19 assists in 77 appearances since August 2017 – a total of 76 goals have been scored with his involvement during this period of time.

With 40 goals and 21 assists in 70 appearances, Raheem Sterling has finished second in the list (61 goal involvements in total).

At third place is Sterling’s Manchester City teammate Sergio Aguero, with a total of 60 goal involvements (46 goals, 14 assists).

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane (55), Real Madrid and ex-Chelsea star Eden Hazard (47), Manchester City’s Leroy Sane (45), Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy (44), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal (43), and Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane of Liverpool (42 each) are the remaining players in the top-ten list.

Another noticeable point here is the fact that no Manchester United players have made it into the top-ten list, and that further highlights one of the Red Devils’ biggest woes in the past couple of seasons – their inability to score goals to win matches.

Image via Opta.