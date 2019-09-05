Manchester United legend compares Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to Jurgen Klopp

Former Manchester United superstar Gary Neville drew an interesting parallel between Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jurgen Klopp on Wednesday, claiming that the current Manchester United team available at Solskjaer’s disposal is similar to the Liverpool side inherited by Klopp when he first arrived at the Premier League.

The Englishman further said that he believes Solskjaer can turn Manchester United’s fortunes around, but it will take three or four years for the change to happen completely – just like Klopp’s case with Liverpool.

“Solskjaer is working more with a squad like the one Klopp picked up at Liverpool than the one [Pep] Guardiola inherited at [Manchester] City,” Neville said in his Sky Sports podcast.

He further added: “From that point of view, this is going to be a long game at Old Trafford and it’s going to be frustrating at times.”

“It does take time. There are going to be results like Southampton, Wolves and Crystal Palace along the way, but when you watch the team, a lot of the principles are correct.”

“They seem to be playing the right way. You see Daniel James score that goal (vs Southampton) and you see the way in which they are trying to play,” Neville said, before concluding:

“The style of it is right. The bones are there but there’s still a very long way to go, and it’s going to be bumpy along the way.”

Quotes via Mirror.