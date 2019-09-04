Manchester United legend slams three players; reveals how long before they challenge for title

Manchester United are in a tough spot right now. The team has underperformed so far in the Premier League, dropping points in three of their four matches so far. And one club great has pointed towards three senior players, who he believes were at fault for draw against Southampton.

Paul Scholes, Manchester United great, was unimpressed the team following their drab one-one draw against Southampton. He revealed he was disappointed with the squad, especially with the more experienced players. (via Daily Mail)

“I am disappointed. It looked like from when the moment Juan Mata went off, actually.

“I was surprised because I thought if anybody is going to create something it’s Juan Mata.

“But it wasn’t the young players I was disappointed with, it was more the experienced players.”

Scholes pinpointed towards three senior members of the squad – Paul Pogba, Ashley Young, and Nemanja Matic – after the draw. He even stated that it would take time for the Red Devils to reach the level of their fellow rivals.

“When Matic came on he constantly gave the ball away, Ashley Young gave the ball away, I don’t know how many times Paul Pogba lost possession.

“These are the people that young players are looking up to, the examples you’re looking at.

“I think you almost have to write United off for the next two years, this team, until Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has cleared everything he wants out, has four or five transfer windows.”

The club great further ranted against the club, stating that they have fallen behind their top six rivals.

“United are going to be behind Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham.

“I think this is United at the minute, you have to be patient with the young players, but the experienced players have to step up.

“We’ve seen over and over again how many mistakes experienced players are making, it’s difficult for young players to come into a team like that.”

Manchester United will return to action following the international break, as they face Leicester City in the Premier League.