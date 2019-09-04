Manchester United signed three first-team players this summer. Aaron Wan-Bissaka joined from Crystal Palace, while Harry Magure and Daniel James also completed moves from Leicester City and Swansea. However, reports now claim that the Red Devils could’ve signed one more player but opted against it at the last moment.

According to Mark Ogden of ESPN, via Express, Manchester United had agreed a deal with Juventus for signing Mario Mandzukic. As per Ogden, the Red Devils were ready to pay the Croatian striker’s asking price of 15 Million, however, opted against it in the end, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen to give youth a chance.

Furthermore, the Red Devils let go of Romelu Lukau and Alexis Sanchez this summer, leaving them without ample cover in the striker position. With Anthony Martial injured, the Old Trafford outfit only have Marcus Rashford and 17-year-old Mason Greenwood to rely upon.

Manchester United have had a slow start to the season. The Red Devils began their season with a four-nil thumping of Chelsea before a draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers slowed down their progress. A loss to Crystal Palace came next, followed by another draw against ten-man Southampton. Meanwhile, the Red Devils also failed to score more than one goal in their last three matches.