Manchester United star likes post claiming him to be better than Jesse Lingard

Manchester United have not had a very enjoyable start to their season. The Red Devils have dropped points in three of their four Premier League matches so far. Meanwhile, rumours of internal disputes have also been going around and one star has now added fuel to the fire.

Manchester United star Fred was caught by eagled eyed fans for liking a comment which stated that he was better than teammate Jesse Lingard. (via Metro)

The comment simply said: “Fred better than (Jesse) Lingard.”

Meanwhile, Fred is yet to make an appearance for Manchester United this season. The Brazilian midfielder has been restricted to the bench with Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba being given the preference over him. Andreas Pereira and Nemanja Matic too have made appearances, leaving the former Shakhtar man as the odd one out.

Manchester United, however, haven’t had all the result go their way, as they struggle to put points on board. Barring an opening day thrashing of Chelsea, the Red Devils have dropped points in all of their games so far, which include two draws and a defeat.

Fred, nonetheless, is expected to be more involved with the first-team squad once United begin their 2019/20 UEFA Europa League campaign. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have been drawn alongside Astana, Partizan Belgrade, and AZ Alkmaar, with the opening match set to be played in late September.