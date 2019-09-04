Manchester United star likes hate comment towards Ole Gunnar Solskjaer; denies rift later

Manchester United have begun the season on a drab note, dropping points in three of their four matches so far. To pile on the misery, one Red Devil even appeared to like a comment against manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, before revealing that there is no rift between the two.

Manchester United midfielder, Nemanja Matic, sparked rumours of a rift between him and head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after he appeared to have a like a negative comment targeting the latter. The message, in question, can be seen below. (Image via Daily Mail)

Matic, however, later played down the rumours of rift between the two. The Serbian midfielder said that he respects the decision and it is up to him to prove his manager wrong. (via Goal)

“I work as hard as I can, we respect the decision, it is mine to show him that he was wrong and to bring me back to where I belong.

“There is no problem. I told him I disagreed with him, but that he had to decide the team.

“I have been in football for a long time, I have played almost all the games for all the clubs in the last 10 years.

“In order for me to play, one had to sit on the bench and accept that fact, and so do I now.

“The coach must opt for the team that will fight for the title, and if he does not win, he bears the responsibility.”

Matic is yet to start a game for Manchester United this season, although the defensive midfielder has made an appearance of the bench on one occasion.