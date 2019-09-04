Premier League |

OFFICIAL: Chelsea unveil new third kit for 2019/20 season

Chelsea Football Club have officially unveiled their new third jersey for the ongoing 2019/20 season.

The London-based side had signed an official contract with Nike to provide them with jersey for the next 15 years in 2016 worth a reported sum of £900 million. The sports apparel company’s home kit for Chelsea was well accepted by the fans and is widely believed to be one of the best kits in the Premier League this season.

This season’s third kit is black in colour with a funky collar which has orange, black and white stripes on it. The sleeves have a similar pattern as the collar.

While fans like the jersey, they don’t seem impressed with the collar it has.

