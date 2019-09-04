OFFICIAL: Chelsea unveil new third kit for 2019/20 season

Chelsea Football Club have officially unveiled their new third jersey for the ongoing 2019/20 season.

The London-based side had signed an official contract with Nike to provide them with jersey for the next 15 years in 2016 worth a reported sum of £900 million. The sports apparel company’s home kit for Chelsea was well accepted by the fans and is widely believed to be one of the best kits in the Premier League this season.

This season’s third kit is black in colour with a funky collar which has orange, black and white stripes on it. The sleeves have a similar pattern as the collar.

Introducing the new @nikefootball 2019/20 third kit! Taking inspiration from the 1990s, the shirt features colours from one of the club’s most unforgettable away strips and the Nike Futura logo reflecting iconic kits of the past. #ITSACHELSEATHING 👉 https://t.co/lnBtcXDP8A pic.twitter.com/nq1vzPTEfK — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 4, 2019

While fans like the jersey, they don’t seem impressed with the collar it has.

Awful collar — Ace Trainer Adham (@AceTrainerAdham) September 4, 2019

This kit would be fire if it wasn’t for the stupid collar. — John smith (@John73844245) September 4, 2019

Apart from the collar it’s so damn brilliant 🔥 — 🌴 (@RealityHazard) September 4, 2019