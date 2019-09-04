Manchester United fans go into meltdown as Ashley Young set to start again after Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s injury

New Manchester United right-back, who has been an instant hit with the fans, Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been forced to withdraw from his maiden England call-up after picking up a back injury.

The 21-year-old joined from Crystal Palace in the summer transfer window and fans have been highly impressed by the youngster. However, he had to pull out from the England squad and return to United because of a back issue, which means both of the club’s first-choice full-backs in Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw are now out due to injury.

“Aaron Wan-Bissaka has withdrawn from the England squad. The Manchester United right-back has returned to his club due to a back issue. With Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kieran Trippier already included in Gareth Southgate’s now 24-man squad, no replacements are planned,” a statement from the FA read.

This means that most probably Marcos Rojo and Ashley Young will take up the left-back and right-back positions respectively against Leicester City if Wan-Bissaka doesn’t get fit in time, which is set to be a huge test for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men. There are question marks on Paul Pogba’s fitness issues as well.

Luke Shaw injured Manchester United fans thought they were done with Ashley Young😂

