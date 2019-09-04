Reports: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer branded Manchester United players ’embarrassing’ in epic dressing room rant after Southampton draw

Manchester United have endured a tough start to the English Premier League season with five points from their first four encounters to show for.

Though the Premier League giants started the campaign on a high with a 4-0 victory over Chelsea on the opening weekend, they have dropped points in all their three matches since, which includes a loss to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

Their most recent match, vs Southampton, saw them take a lead but they squandered it early in the second half and dropped two more points. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskajer had then claimed that United need to be more clinical in front of the goal.

“We started off well, got the game exactly where we wanted and that’s when you need to finish the game off and score the second and the third,” said Solskjaer.

“There are so many spaces on the pitch because they have to press and we weren’t clinical enough, we create loads of chances and the last bit is missing.”

Now according to reports in The Sun, the Norwegian went on a furious rant in the dressing room after the match and slammed the players for failing to follow the gameplan. The report adds that he even termed the mentality of some of the players as ’embarrassing’.

With encounter against Leicester City up next, Manchester United need to fix their issues as soon as possible.