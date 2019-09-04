Chelsea star N’Golo Kante proves his humility yet again, turns up at fan’s daughter’s wedding

Chelsea superstar N’Golo Kante proved his humility yet again, by attending the wedding of a Chelsea fan’s daughter’s wedding over the past weekend.

The French midfielder’s injury forced him to miss the Blues’ draw against Sheffield United, and hence, he whiled away his time by making a surprise appearance at the bash and even got up on stage, as reported by The Sun.

After the ceremony, Chelsea supporter and businessman Frank Khalid posted photos and videos of Kante at his daughter’s wedding party on Sunday. Quite understandably, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner was the star of the night, with many guests requesting for photos and autographs, as revealed by Mr Khalid.

Speaking to The Sun, Mr Khalid revealed how he and Kante met through his West London restaurant – and how he even visited the businessman after a heart surgery last year.

“We became friends when I was introduced to him by a friend and he came to my restaurant Chak89,” Khalid said.

“I invited him and originally he couldn’t attend because of his commitment to the French national team, but because of his injury, he messaged me saying he was coming.”

“My family and myself are very close to N’Golo and he was one of the first people to visit me when I had my triple bypass surgery operation in April 2018,” he further added.

“He stayed till the end and was so nice to everyone and signed autographs and took selfies with the guests.”

Here’s an example of Ngolo Kante kindness to everyone yesterday. Made everyone happy & made my daughters wedding even more special. 💙 pic.twitter.com/DR9I9eroO6 — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) September 2, 2019

Later, Mr Khalid wrote on Twitter: “He must have been asked for a million selfies and he happily obliged every person that was at the wedding. He was happy to be there. Made everyone happy and made my daughter’s wedding even more special.”

“Introduced Kante to my mum and dad. N’Golo is such a diamond as he wanted to congratulate my daughter and son-in-law on the stage.”

“Love him as a player but even more as a caring person who puts others before himself. Deserves all the success he gets.”

