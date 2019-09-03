Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United prediction proved right after four games

Former manager Jose Mourinho’s prediction on Manchester United’s performance in the 2019-20 Premier League, has been proven right just after four games since the season began.

United began their season well, defeating Chelsea 4-0 in their Premier League opener at Old Trafford. The win gave the Red Devils a lot of confidence, but Mourinho had warned that Chelsea lost simply because they were incompetent.

“Chelsea were not compact defensively, they gave too much space for Manchester United to play and did not display enough aggression on the ball – the defensive line, the midfield, the attack, they were not compact,” he said to Sky Sports on August 11, according to Manchester Evening News.

He further added: “I think United will find it much more difficult to play against teams with low compact blocks. If the blocks are low blocks, it will be really difficult for them without a pure striker.”

Manchester United have not won a single since then – they drew 1-1 with Wolverhampton Wanderers, lost 2-1 against Crystal Palace and drew 1-1 to Southampton.

And it now looks like Mourinho’s assessment of Chelsea’s defeat and United’s methods was accurate, after all.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his cohorts will now hope that they do not face similar problems in September, when they are due to face Leicester City and West Ham followed by Arsenal.

Quotes via Manchester Evening News.