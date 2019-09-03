Alexis Sanchez reveals why he failed at Manchester United

In a recent interview, Inter Milan forward Alexis Sanchez said that he never regretted joining Manchester United despite failing to impress at the club. He also added that he did not get enough playing time to be a success at Old Trafford.

“I am very happy I went to Manchester United,” Sanchez told BBC Sport, before adding:

“I’ve always said that. It’s the club that has won the most in England.”

“When I went to Arsenal it was fantastic – I was happy there – but United were growing at the time, they were buying players to win something. I wanted to join them and win everything. I do not regret going there.”

The former Barcelona ace scored 80 goals in 166 appearances for Arsenal in a space of nearly four years, and then joined Manchester United in January 2018 for a reported transfer fee of £30million.

He was also one of the highest earners at Old Trafford, earning about £400,000 every week.

However, the Chilean forward was unable to replicate his success with Arsenal or Barcelona at United, and earlier in 2019 August, he was shipped to Serie A club Inter Milan on a loan move.

“I think that I’m happy when I play for my national team,” Sanchez said.

“I was happy at Manchester United too, but I have always said to my friends – I want to play. If they would let me play I will do my best. Sometimes I would play 60 minutes then I would not play the next game – and I did not know why.”

“It always depended on the coach to let me play. You need to ask him this question, not me,” Sanchez concluded.

Quotes via BBC.