James Milner’s hilarious take at Sadio Mane’s outburst following ‘spat’ with Mohamed Salah

Liverpool midfielder James Milner has come up with a hilarious take on Sadio Mane’s outburst after Mohamed Salah failed to pass the ball to him during Liverpool’s win over Burnley.

Salah didn’t pass the ball on a couple of occasions and tried to dribble through on his own when the Reds were leading 2-0 at Turf Moor. This irked Mane who reacted in anger after being taken off by Jurgen Klopp and Milner stepped out to calm the Senegalese down.

Manager Jurgen Klopp tried to play down the incident post-match. “Mané is an emotional guy, something went not like he wanted,” he said after the match.

“It was obvious he was upset, he cannot hide his emotions at times and I don’t mind that. It happens sometimes in football and he didn’t say any wrong words. We are all still friends. We spoke in the dressing room and he is fine, everything is good and we completely like each other.”

And now Milner has come up with a hilarious take on it. He posted an image on Instagram with the caption, “Maybe I misread this, but I’m pretty sure Sadio was reacting to me not getting brought on.”

Mane replied to the post as well.