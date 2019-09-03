Manchester United legend draws comparison between Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Sir Alex Ferguson

Manchester United legend and football pundit Gary Neville has drawn comparison between Sir Alex Ferguson’s former years at the club with the current situation of the Premier League giants.

In what is manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full season at the club, United have won only one out of their first four league matches and many fans believe that they are in for a long season. The former United striker and UCL winner, Solskjaer has placed his faith in the youth, much like what Sir Alex did all those years ago.

Neville believes that though this is the right approach, United fans will have to be patient and give his former teammate the time he needs to turn things around.

“I watched the Manchester United game. I obviously watched the game against Wolves – I didn’t see the game last week against Crystal Palace, but I believe it was similar,” said Neville on his Sky Sports podcast.

“I think, when you have a team that’s young like that Manchester United team is – I think it has a lot of players who are developing, trying to prove themselves – you are going to get a lot of results like this where they do OK in the game, but they don’t have that clinical element to see it off.

“There is an element of frustration at the moment from the Manchester United fans because of where the club has been. They still have that recent history of success under Sir Alex Ferguson, but there has been six or seven years now and there is an element of frustration now that they are not on the right track.

“I think they are on the right track in terms of what they are doing, because you have to have the right group of people in that changing room. It’s so important to have a group of people in that changing room who want to be there. Forget how talented they are.

“Sir Alex Ferguson came down from Aberdeen in ’86 and he got rid of some of the most talented players in the squad to change the culture.

“He was given a long time. You think of Norman Whiteside, Paul McGrath – they were some of the most talented players that were in the squad, but he culturally wanted to change what was happening.

“I think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, what he is doing, is trying to play the long game. To play the long game, he will need support from up above and he is going to need strong leadership over the next two or three seasons to be able to have those four or five transfer windows he needs.

“Not just to get players all facing in the same direction, but to get the quality – you need that quality,” he added.