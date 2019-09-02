“No disrespect to the other players but he could say ‘I’m the only one here who could claim to be a world-class player right now’. At the same time, he’s always going to be on the spot because he is the only one.

“If he doesn’t perform there’s no-one that’s going to be asked more from. Pogba tries his best but sometimes there’s no-one there to help him.

“And who’s going to get criticised for not performing? It’s going to be Pogba.”