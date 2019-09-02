Manchester United have acquired some ‘big’ players in the past window – players with potential to be the best. However, one former Red Devil believes that there is only one truly world-class player at the club at the moment, someone with enough talent to win the Ballon d’Or.

Former Manchester United striker, Louis Saha, states that there is only one ‘world-class’ player at the club: Paul Pogba. Further, Saha states that the France international has what it takes to win the Ballon d’Or.

“He’s got the potential to be one of the best – Ballon d’Or potential,” said Saha. (via Manchester Evening News)

“No disrespect to the other players but he could say ‘I’m the only one here who could claim to be a world-class player right now’. At the same time, he’s always going to be on the spot because he is the only one. “If he doesn’t perform there’s no-one that’s going to be asked more from. Pogba tries his best but sometimes there’s no-one there to help him. “And who’s going to get criticised for not performing? It’s going to be Pogba.”

Pogba started his season well, assisting twice as Manchester United thrashed Chelsea on the opening weekend of the season. However, the Red Devils have slumped since then, registering two draws and a defeat from their next three games. The Frenchman even missed a penalty kick during the Red Devils’ draw against Wolves.