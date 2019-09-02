Manchester United have acquired some ‘big’ players in the past window – players with potential to be the best. However, one former Red Devil believes that there is only one truly world-class player at the club at the moment, someone with enough talent to win the Ballon d’Or.
Former Manchester United striker, Louis Saha, states that there is only one ‘world-class’ player at the club: Paul Pogba. Further, Saha states that the France international has what it takes to win the Ballon d’Or.
“He’s got the potential to be one of the best – Ballon d’Or potential,” said Saha. (via Manchester Evening News)
“No disrespect to the other players but he could say ‘I’m the only one here who could claim to be a world-class player right now’. At the same time, he’s always going to be on the spot because he is the only one.
“If he doesn’t perform there’s no-one that’s going to be asked more from. Pogba tries his best but sometimes there’s no-one there to help him.
“And who’s going to get criticised for not performing? It’s going to be Pogba.”