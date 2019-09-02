David Luiz: Arsenal defenders can’t hide from criticism

Arsenal centre-back David Luiz insists he is ready to face the consequences if the club’s level of defending does not improve.

David Luiz conceded Arsenal’s defenders have to take responsibility for their errors as he revealed he played through pain during the north London derby.

The Gunners clawed their way back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Tottenham on Sunday, with Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang both on target.

Granit Xhaka was particularly culpable for Spurs’ second, sending Harry Kane to the spot after a wild challenge on Son Heung-min, but David Luiz acknowledged the need for an under-fire back four to address their faults.

Unai Emery’s side have conceded five goals in two games, with the former Chelsea defender himself shouldering blame for giving away a penalty in last month’s 3-1 loss to Liverpool.

The 32-year-old accepts criticism will come his way if clean sheets prove elusive.

“I think it’s normal, in my all my career it has been like that, especially when you are a defender,” David Luiz told Sky Sports.

“Strikers never lose games unless they miss a penalty in the last minute. This is football.

13 – Arsenal have recorded 13 errors leading to goals in the Premier League since the start of last season; the most of any club in the competition. In fact, Bernd Leno has made the most of any player in this period (6). Setback. pic.twitter.com/UFDLqWaLdF — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 1, 2019

“The defenders have to take responsibility and take this in a good way, in a humble way, to understand when we make a mistake and say that.

“I’m going to try to do my best, always. I think my game until the penalty at Liverpool was very good, especially for my first big game for Arsenal.”

Sunday’s derby marked David Luiz’s second Emirates Stadium appearance and third in the Premier League since a close-season switch from Chelsea and the centre-back suggested he carried a knock throughout the end-to-end contest.

“Today, even with pain, I played the whole game and tried to show this spirit until the very end,” he said.

“I am trying to improve with the team every single day and be mature to understand this kind of moment.”