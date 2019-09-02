Reports: Manchester United to wear change kit inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus in 2020-21

Manchester United are all set to make a massive change within their club, as they are reportedly prepared to wear Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus-inspired black and white kits in the upcoming 2020-21 season.

It is The Sun that reports that United’s kit makers Adidas will be making a massive change to one of the club’s “change shirts” next year, by using a “Juventus-style black and white striped design”.

As mentioned above, the black and white striped design will be featured on one of Manchester United’s “change” kits – which means that the Red Devils will still be in their default red shirts at home. At the moment, it is unclear if the new design will be for the away kit or third strip.

The following image shows how the new kit looks, according to GiveMeSport.

The Sun has also reported that both Adidas and Manchester United said that they would not comment on any speculation about the new kits, but according to the English news agency, clubs and their kit sponsors often make decisions on future kits much earlier than their launch dates – sometimes even a year earlier or more.

It has also been understood that the Red Devils have had a black and white striped strip before – that is, in the 1978-79 season when they sported a white shirt with three black stripes running down from the left shoulder.