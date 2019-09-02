Harry Maguire demands ‘arrogance’ from Manchester United

Manchester United need more confidence if they are to control matches like the 1-1 draw against Southampton, according to Harry Maguire.

Harry Maguire wants Manchester United to become more arrogant and imposing on the ball following Saturday’s draw with Southampton at St Mary’s.

United were forced to settle for a second successive away point after Jannik Vestergaard cancelled out Daniel James’ first-half opener.

Kevin Danso’s dismissal gifted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men a numerical advantage for the final 15 minutes but the visitors failed to capitalise on the opportunity.

Their winless run now stands at three matches leading into the international break.

“It’s another game we deserved to win,” centre-back Maguire told reporters.

“We created the majority of the chances and we’ve dropped two points.

“We are playing attacking football but don’t get me wrong, we can still improve a lot – especially on the ball.

Watch the key action from today’s game at Southampton, including another fine finish from @Daniel_James_97 #MUFC #SOUMUN pic.twitter.com/rn9Cs87QVH — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 31, 2019

“We gave the ball away far too much, especially towards the end of the first half and in the second half we need to improve on that and show arrogance on the ball and be confident on the ball.

“We’re Man United and we want to control games.”

Maguire believes United “did enough” to find a winner amid a series of attempts on goal throughout the closing stages.

Saints goalkeeper Angus Gunn made one particularly smart stop from Marcus Rashford, who was otherwise muted in the absence of injured forward Anthony Martial.

Though he has fired three blanks since the home win over Chelsea on the opening weekend, Solskjaer remains confident England international Rashford can be trusted with key chances.

“He’ll get it. He’s getting there,” the United boss said.

“We keep on practising them finishes and crosses and if we can build the pressure as we did today I’m sure we’ll be okay.”