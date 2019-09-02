Pep Guardiola reveals why Manchester City did not sign Vincent Kompany replacement

Manchester City failed to bring in a replacement in central defence after the departure of Vincent Kompany, and are now facing the result of their inability to find another player in that department.

Aymeric Laporte went down with an injury against Brighton this past weekend, and could be out for a while, and joins the already injured John Stones on the treatment table.

With Kompany leaving the club in the summer, City were forced to play Fernandinho out of position to cover their tracks, and Pep Guardiola has now revealed why the club could not find a replacement for the Belgian in the window.

“We could not buy like our opponents or what teams offered us or asked of us for these players,” Guardiola revealed in a press conference.

“Of course, we spent a lot two seasons ago, but last season one player, this season a little bit more so we could not pay the money wanted.

“But we have an alternative and sometimes when that happens the team unites better and we are going to find solutions to that.

“The club works incredibly well in all departments and sometimes we cannot afford it like other teams afford it and that is all.”

Despite being linked with Harry Maguire, the Sky Blues gave in after Leicester deemed his value at around £80m, allowing Manchester United to sign him.