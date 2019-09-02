Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur – Five talking points

Goals from Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane gave Spurs a 2-0 lead at the Emirates but Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang found the back of the net to level the score in an end to end North London Derby. Here are the five major talking points from the game.

#1. Swansong for Christian Eriksen?

Christian Eriksen is in the final year of his contract and there have been plenty of speculations on his future this summer. As a result, Mauricio Pochettino dropped him to the bench in the defeat to Newcastle. However, the Dane was back in the starting XI against Arsenal.

Eriksen opened the scoring in the tenth minute into an open net after Bernd Leno spilt a shot from Erik Lamela into his path. It was his 50th Premier League goal for Tottenham and he is only one of five players to reach that milestone for the North London club. In addition to his goals, he also has 60 Premier League assists to his name making his the 19th highest assist provider in Premier League history.

The game against Arsenal could be Eriksen’s last game for Spurs as he could leave the club before the European transfer window closes on September 2nd. If that’s the case, he can leave on a high and also, it goes without saying that it will be a huge blow for Spurs.

Only five players have scored 50 goals in the Premier League for Spurs: 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Kane (127)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Teddy Sheringham (97)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jermaine Defoe (91)

🇮🇪 Robbie Keane (91)

🇩🇰 Christian Eriksen (50) A new name on the list. pic.twitter.com/JnatOHlWq4 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 1, 2019

50/50 – Christian Eriksen has now scored 50 Premier League goals – the first Danish player to reach this landmark – whilst also becoming the first Spurs player to register both 50+ goals and assists for the club in the competition. Pastry. pic.twitter.com/6ydreoSA8F — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 1, 2019

#2. Arsenal defence was a comedy of errors once again

Last week, against Liverpool, David Luiz was largely responsible for the goal Arsenal conceded but against Spurs in the first half, Arsenal team collectively decided to put in a terrible shift.

In the build-up to the first goal, Sokratis Papastathopoulos went to win a header with Harry Kane even though Granit Xhaka was competing with the Spurs striker. Even then, Kane won the header and flicked it into Heung-min Son’s path. Son exploited the space left by Sokratis and fed the ball into Lamela. The Argentine’s tame shot was spilt by Leno into Eriksen’s path who then had to tap into an open goal.

Later in the half, Granit Xhaka conceded a penalty with a comical mistimed tackle. He committed seven fouls against Spurs which is the most any player has committed in a Premier League game this season. The Swiss international has now conceded five penalties since making his Arsenal debut in 2016 and in that timeframe, no player has conceded more penalties.

The Gunners defended much better in the second half but the damage was already one.

13 – Arsenal have recorded 13 errors leading to goals in the Premier League since the start of last season; the most of any club in the competition. In fact, Bernd Leno has made the most of any player in this period (6). Setback. pic.twitter.com/UFDLqWaLdF — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 1, 2019

#3. Alexandre Lacazette shines

Alexandre Lacazette could not start against Liverpool because he had an ankle problem but he was back in the starting XI against Spurs and was arguably Arsenal’s best player.

Lacazette was thoroughly impressive when Arsenal didn’t have the ball. He tracked back even to the edge of the box to win the ball back, fought for the second balls and even took a yellow card for the team for a cynical foul to stop a Spurs counter-attack. When Arsenal won the ball back in their defensive third, he was often there to bring the ball out of tight spaces brilliantly.

The Frenchman scored a fantastic goal right at the end of the first half and that goal changed the mood of the game. However, he asked to be taken off in the second half because of some issue and it’s probably the same ankle problem which troubled him last week.

At the time of his substitution, Lacazette had the most recoveries (7), most shots (6), most aerials won (5) and most shots on target (3) among Arsenal players.

#4. Harry Kane continues to hurt the Gunners

In last season’s North London derbies in the Premier League, Harry Kane scored a penalty in each game and he became the outright top scorer in the derby in the Premier League era with nine goals.

Kane added to his tally on Sunday with another goal from the spot which was his sixth one from the spot against Arsenal. Only Alan Shearer has scored more penalties against a single opposition (7 vs Everton) in the Premier League.

The England captain was in and out of the game but in the second half, he was at the end of a brilliant passing move but his shot hit the inside of the post and came out.

10 – No player has scored more goals in games between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in all competitions than Harry Kane (joint-most with Emmanuel Adebayor and Bobby Smith). Occasion. pic.twitter.com/7GeXJg7J3o — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 1, 2019

Only three players have scored 10+ Premier League goals against Arsenal: 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Wayne Rooney (12)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Robbie Fowler (10)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Kane (10) Three Lions. pic.twitter.com/ErSpgt2eW4 — Coral (@Coral) September 1, 2019

#5. Spurs made to toil in the second half

Alexandre Lacazette’s late first-half goal gave the home side a much-needed morale boost and when they came out for the second half, they looked like a different team.

In the first half, Arsenal and Spurs had nine and eight attempts on goal respectively but in the second half, the tally changed to seventeen and five respectively.

Arsenal played with more urgency and intensity in the second half. Hugo Lloris had to make a few good saves to keep out efforts from Dani Ceballos and Mateo Guendouzi. For a while it looked like Arsenal’s second-half efforts would go in vain but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored with a smart run and finish to level the score.