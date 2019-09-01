Nacho Monreal reveals Santi Cazorla’s role in Arsenal move; shares emotional farewell post

Arsenal let go off one of their key first-team members, Nacho Monreal, this week, with the defender joining Real Sociedad. The Spaniard shared his thoughts on his departure, while revealing how Santi Cazorla helped him sign for the club.

Nacho Monreal, who finally departed Arsenal after a six-year stay at the club this week revealed compatriot Santi Cazorla’s role in making him move.

The ex-Arsenal star shared the following statement via Instagram:

“31st January, 2013. Malaga. I wake up, check my phone and have 2 calls from Santi Cazorla. I call him and he asks me if I want to play for Arsenal. 10 hours later I was an Arsenal player. Sometimes Football is simple.

“Different country, city, language, football style, team mates, where it’s not the best conditions for a shy person as me, but I knew I have to be there!! Almost 7 years later it’s time to say goodbye, it hasnt been an easy decision, but thinking of my family and my future it feels that it is the right decision.. I would like to say thank you to all my team mates, staff, and all the people who work for Arsenal and especially to the fans for all the respect and love they have always shown me.

“I’ll always remember you. THANKS.

“P.S Now it’s time to win the North London Derby.”

Monreal completed a move to Spanish top division side Real Sociedad after six years with the North London side, signing a two-year contract in the process.