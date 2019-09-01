Ex-Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho explains approach to Mancehster City, Liverpool games

Manchester United parted ways with Jose Mourinho in December last year, bringing an end to his two and a half year spell. The Portuguese football manager now explains what makes derby matches so special and how he used to prepare for them.

Jose Mourinho explained what makes the derby games so special in his latest appearance in the studio.

“There’s a certain way to live the game, it’s not just a professional way,” he said. (via Manchester Evening News)

“When you are in a derby, even if you are not a local boy, in your case you were local in the Rangers vs Celtic, but not for example in Sampdoria vs Genoa.

“It is something you can’t explain, you can only feel.”

Mourinho then explained his approach to some special derby games, which includes sleeping in his team’s colours.

“I have to say that in a derby, the night before, I sleep with the pyjamas of my team and I wake up ready to go. It is a special feeling.

“You can’t just think about what you feel but also what the fans feel.

“The ones that were born there, that were born with that rivalry. Milan, Inter, what that means for me?

“I’m not Italian, I never played for Inter, I never lived in Italy. I have nothing to do with that. I have to be under the skin that love the club.”

Mourinho has been without a job since his departure from Manchester United last December. However, the Portuguese football coach has reiterated his desire to return to the sidelines sooner rather than later.