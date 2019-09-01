Premier League 2019/20: Arsenal vs Tottenham – predicted line ups

Last week, both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur lost their Premier League match and both teams will be hoping to bounce back with a victory in the North London Derby at the Emirates. Both sides have injuries to deal with and so, here is how they are expected to the lineup.

Arsenal

Despite their 3-1 defeat to Liverpool last week, Arsenal fans will be full of confidence against Spurs. They had a good transfer window and last season, they won this fixture 4-2 even though Spurs came into that match in good form.

Unai Emery is still without Hector Bellerin, Kieran Tierney and Rob Holding in defence. However, the manager suggested than Mesut Ozil could feature against Spurs but surely the German won’t be given a start. Alexandre Lacazette didn’t start against Liverpool because he had an ankle problem and apparently, he hasn’t recovered fully from that issue.

The only change Emery is likely to make to the backline that started against Liverpool will be at left-back. Nacho Monreal left the club to join Real Sociedad which means Sead Kolasinac will be given his first start.

Against Liverpool, Emery opted for a midfield diamond and two forwards, but since this is a home game, he will be tempted to start the front three of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe together for the first time.

In midfield, Granit Xhaka and Mateo Guendouzi will most likely retain their places. One of Lucas Torreira, Dani Ceballos, Mesut Ozil or Joe Willock will get the last spot in the starting XI. Most probably, it’ll be the Spaniard on loan from Real Madrid because he provides more balance between attack and defence than the other three players.

Arsenal predicted starting XI: Bernd Leno, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Sokratis Papasthathapolous, David Luiz, Sead Kolasinac, Granit Xhaka, Mateo Guendouzi, Dani Ceballos, Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham revealed their injured list on social media and it wasn’t good news for the fans. Kyle Walker-Peters, Tanguy Ndombele, Juan Foyth and Ryan Sessegnon are all confirmed absentees for the Arsenal clash. In addition, Eric Dier is being assessed for hip discomfort.

Mauricio Pochettino’s biggest headache will be picking a right-back for this game. If Dier is not available for the game, then the manager has to choose between Serge Aurier or Moussa Sissoko. Although Aurier is a recognized right-back, Pochettino doesn’t prefer him and the player had asked to leave the club this summer. However, if Sissoko is deployed in an unfamiliar position, then it weakens the team’s midfield even more.

Pochettino could be tempted to play a back three with Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez and one of Jan Vertonghen or Ben Davies. Vertonghen is being linked with a move away from Spurs before the European transfer window closes and hence, his involvement is doubtful at the moment.

Like Vertonghen, Christian Eriksen’s future at Spurs is also up in the air and the Dane started on the bench in the defeat to Newcastle. He is unlikely to start against Arsenal which means Pochettino will most probably pair Dele Alli and Harry Winks in midfield with Erik Lamela operating as the number ten. Giovani Lo Celso is another option but Pochettino has hinted against him starting.

The only positive team news for Spurs is the return of Heung-Min Son. The South Korean’s return will add some much-needed pace to the team and take some pressure off Harry Kane. Lucas Moura is likely to be dropped to the bench after starting against the Toons.

Tottenham Hotspur predicted starting XI: Hugo Lloris; Moussa Sissoko, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Ben Davies, Danny Rose, Dele Alli, Harry Winks, Eric Lamela, Son Heung-min, Harry Kane