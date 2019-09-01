WATCH: Jurgen Klopp’s hilarious reaction when told Trent Alexander-Arnold’s goal has been taken away

Liverpool continued their perfect start to the season when they faced Burnley in the Premier League. The Reds led early on courtesy of a dubious goal from Trent Alexander-Arnold, which was later credited as a Chris Wood own goal. Jurgen Klopp, who got to know about the same post-match had a reaction for the ages.

It was a routine win for Liverpool as they beat Burnley by three goals to nil, to stay top of the Premier League. Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino scored for the Reds, following a Chris Wood own goal to give them all three points.

However, when Jurgen Klopp heard that the opening goal had been taken away from Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose cross Wood had deflected into his own net, he had a memorable reaction.

Klopp's reaction when finding out that Trent's goal was given as an own goal.

The German football coach could not believe what he was hearing when the interviewer told him that the goal has gone down as a Chris Wood own goal and reacted in a hilarious manner.

However, at the end of the day, the Champions League winner will be content that his side came unscathed from a tough Burnley test, while also claiming maximum points. They next face Newcastle after the international break.