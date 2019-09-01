Former Arsenal star slams manager Unai Emery ahead of North London Derby vs Tottenham Hotspur

Former Arsenal star Emmanuel Petit has slammed manager Unai Emery for failing to find a stable starting XI and getting his tactics all wrong ahead of the North London Derby vs Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal started the Premier League season on the front foot, winning both of their first two matches. However, the encounter against Liverpool was an eye-opener as Emery’s men failed to apply themselves and went on to lose 3-1.

Now another big test in Tottenham waiting for them, Petit believes Emery will have to improve massively to get the Gunners back on track.

“I’ve not been impressed with what I’ve seen from Unai Emery in Arsenal ’s opening games of this season,” he said as reported by Mirror.

“I’ve watched every Arsenal match in ­2019-20, though they’re definitely better than last year. They’ve done a good job in the transfer market, but they have requirements in defence, which has been the case for years now.

“We saw evidence of that against Liverpool where they were poor and short on confidence. There was a lack of ­communication, bad ­movement, bad tactics ­sometimes and a shortage of cover for the defence.

“When you keep making the same mistakes over and over, then they stop being mistakes. A good start should have given them the confidence they lacked last season.

“It was a big test against ­Liverpool and the players would have been ­expecting to know ­exactly what they could look forward to this season.

“So far with Emery, I have the feeling that he’s still looking for his team. He’s still looking for his system and he’s still looking for his first XI,” he added.