Steven Defour bids Burnley farewell after being granted exit

Burnley agreed to terminate Steven Defour’s contract with 10 months remaining on the 31-year-old’s deal.

Steven Defour said he is “honoured” to have played for Burnley after leaving the Premier League club ahead of a return to Belgium for “family reasons”.

Burnley granted Defour an exit from Turf Moor on Saturday after reaching a mutual agreement to terminate the remaining 10 months of the 31-year-old’s contract.

Defour made 58 appearances for Burnley following his then-record arrival from Anderlecht in 2016, with injuries hampering the midfielder.

“I just want to say I’m honoured to have played for Burnley Football Club,” said Defour via the club’s website. “I want to thank the gaffer and his staff and the medical staff for taking care of me.

“I wish I could have shown more on the pitch, but unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be. I wanted to show more, because the support was really fantastic.

“You don’t really want it to end because you want to give something back for all the support I have been given. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out the way I wanted them to.

“But I’m very honoured I’ve played for Burnley and that I’ve grown with this club and we made progress together.

“I hope they will remember me as a player when he was on the pitch, he gave his all and tried to give some joy to the fans.

“I enjoyed every second of playing for Burnley and I will always be a fan of Burnley Football Club.”