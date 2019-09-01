Manchester United legend reveals the time they will take to reach level of Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea & Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United legend and one of the greatest Premier League midfielders, Paul Scholes has claimed that it will take his former side at least two more years to reach the level of other top sides.

United haven’t had the greatest of starts to their Premier League 2019/20 season as after a 4-0 opening weekend win over Chelsea, they have failed to register a win in their next three – drawing against Wolves and Southampton while losing to Crystal Palace.

While talking on Premier League Productions after the 20-time PL champions’ 1-1 draw against Southampton, Scholes claimed that United will be behind the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur for at least another two years.

“On that showing today you have to feel there is a good three or four transfer windows before they get to where they want to be,” Scholes told Premier League Productions.

“United are United. I think you almost have to write United off for the next two years, this team. I think until Ole Gunnar has cleared everything he wants out, there’s four or five transfer windows, United are going to be behind Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham.”