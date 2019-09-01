WATCH: Sadio Mane furious at Mohamed Salah for not passing the ball during Liverpool’s win over Burnley

Liverpool star Sadio Mane was caught raging at Mohamed Salah after being substituted in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Burnley in the English Premier League.

The Egyptian hadn’t passed the ball to his teammate on a couple of occasions, which infuriated Mane. The Senegalese could be seen gesturing and arguing with his teammates on the bench soon after being taken off.

A Chris Wood own goal, Sadio Mane’s strike and Firmino’s 50th Premier League goal saw Liverpool win their 13th consecutive match in the league. But Mane’s reaction at the end might have dampened the mood in the dressing room.

Here’s the whole incident.

Sadio Mane, a player that rarely displays emotion is ANGRY at his team mate, suspectedly Mo Salah pic.twitter.com/BBL6xhAuxR — Sulaiman Folarin (@sulaiman4real) August 31, 2019

Manager Jurgen Klopp played down the incident after the match, claiming the players still like each other.

“Mané is an emotional guy, something went not like he wanted,” Klopp said after the match.

“It was obvious he was upset, he cannot hide his emotions at times and I don’t mind that. It happens sometimes in football and he didn’t say any wrong words. We are all still friends. We spoke in the dressing room and he is fine, everything is good and we completely like each other.”