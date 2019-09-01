Burnley 0-3 Liverpool: Roberto Firmino nets 50th Premier League goal in record-setting win

A Chris Wood own goal and strikes from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino give Liverpool a comfortable 3-0 Premier League win over Burnley.

Liverpool’s flawless start to the Premier League season continued against Burnley as they clinched a record-setting 3-0 victory at Turf Moor.

An own goal from Chris Wood and strikes from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino – his 50th for the Reds – delivered a 13th successive league win, a new club all-time high.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been victorious in all four of their opening league fixtures and are two points clear of defending champions Manchester City at the top of the table.

The Champions League holders took the lead when Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross deflected in off Wood, and Mane added a second before the break with a clinical finish.

Firmino rounded off the scoring in the 80th minute.

Liverpool’s early play brimmed with energy as Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Mane combined with menace.

Salah twice threatened the Burnley goal. The Egypt international struck the right post with a curling effort and then brought goalkeeper Nick Pope off his line to narrow the angle.

Burnley’s defence initially stood firm as they matched the visitors’ intensity, only for a curious goal to give Liverpool the lead.

On a familiar foray forward, right-back Alexander-Arnold curled a high ball into the box that was intended for the run of Salah at the back post. However, a slight deflection off Wood’s back deceived Pope and the cross sailed over his head into the left corner of the net.

The Liverpool defender’s sheepish smile as he celebrated emphasised the fortuitous nature of the opener, ultimately deemed a Wood own goal.

Liverpool’s second shortly afterwards owed more to their ruthlessness after Ben Mee misplaced a pass which was seized upon by the press of Firmino.

The Brazil international burst forward and slid the ball into the path of Mane who calmly slipped it past Pope into the right corner of the net.

The impressive Firmino notched Liverpool’s third, to rubberstamp victory, when he started and finished off a counter-attack with 10 minutes left.

What it means: another tit-for-tat tussle

Manchester City’s 4-0 win over Brighton earlier in the day lifted them above Liverpool and temporarily into top spot.

It shifted the focus back on to Klopp’s side, who responded with an impressive performance of their own in Lancashire. As well as being their 13th win in a row, it was a match where Liverpool claimed their first clean sheet of the season.

The theme was a familiar one from last season when top spot was exchanged on regular basis before City were eventually crowned champions on the final day.

Another nip-and-tuck title race beckons and there will be little margin for error from either side, even in the early throes of the season.

No signs of Mane slowing down

The ardours of the previous campaign might have taken their toll on Mane after a limited time to rest and recover during the off-season.

Mane played a key role as Liverpool pushed City all the way in the Premier League and won the Champions League, before he helped Senegal to the final of the African Cup of Nations.

At Turf Moor, though, the forward did not give the impression he was running on empty. In fact, he was as busy and energetic as ever.

The only sour point for the 27-year-old was a brief spat with Salah after he was substituted following a moment of selfishness from the Egyptian.

Mee learns tough lesson

The Premier League can be ruthless. Ben Mee barely put a foot wrong defensively against Liverpool, only to make one costly error.

A stray pass in midfield was seized upon by Firmino and before the Burnley centre-back could recover, Mane had stuck the ball in the back of the net.

Mee has received plenty of plaudits, and attention from other clubs, but he needs to show his best form more often against the elite teams.

What’s next?

Burnley have a Premier League away day when they head to Brighton on September 14.

Liverpool are in league action on the same day when they welcome Newcastle to Anfield. Three days later, Klopp’s side begin the defence of the Champions League with a group match away to Italian outfit Napoli.