After being called up to the France squad this week, Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte sustained a serious looking knee injury.
Aymeric Laporte had to be taken off on a stretcher with a suspected knee injury sustained in the first half of Manchester City’s game against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.
The centre-back went down in discomfort following a collision with Adam Webster and required treatment on his right knee before being carried from the pitch.
Laporte came off worse after stepping across his fellow centre-back’s path around 10 minutes before the interval.
Insult was added to injury as referee Jonathan Moss showed Laporte a yellow card for impeding the marauding Webster’s progress.
35. SUBSTITUTION | @Laporte is stretchered off after colliding with Brighton’s Adam Webster and receiving treatment to his knee. @fernandinho comes on to replace Aymeric.
Any time spent on the sidelines will be a cruel blow to Laporte, who won a long-awaited call-up to the France squad this week, while City are already without England centre-back John Stones after losing Vincent Kompany at the end of his contract.
City, who led Brighton 2-0 at the break, will hope Laporte is not out for a long period as their Champions League campaign commences away to Shakhtar Donetsk on September 18, four days after a Premier League trip to Norwich City.
Guardiola described Laporte as the best left-sided defender in Europe this week, telling reporters: “I’m incredibly grateful to [France coach] Didier Deschamps and so happy for [Laporte] because he deserves it.”