Pep Guardiola defends Alexis Sanchez after failure at Manchester United

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has backed Alexis Sanchez to succeed at Inter Milan, despite his failure at Manchester United over the past one year.

The former Barcelona boss reminisced about working alongside Sanchez in Spain and said that the Chilean forward was a “fighter”.

“I know him well,” Guardiola said. “we have worked together in Barcelona, ​​I have a special affection for the player, of course, but even more for the man, he is an incredible person, a humble boy, and a fighter.”

“He does not play alone, it’s not tennis or golf,” he further added, explaining why the 30-year-old’s apparent failure at Manchester United is also the failure of the team as a whole.

“He decided to leave for one of the best teams in Europe, with an excellent coach like Antonio Conte, and I am sure that it will be very good for him. The way Inter Milan play suits him perfectly,” he continued.

“And with his role, it will also allow him to have a good time.”

“A player’s performance does not depend only on the player in question,” Guardiola further explained the reason for the 30-year-old’s dismal showing for Manchester United.

“You think his adventure at United was a failure only because of him alone, but there are several reasons behind it. As I said, he does not play alone, but then I do not know what happened, I was not there, so I can not really give my opinion.”

Quotes via RMC Sport.