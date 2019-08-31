Lingard dropped as Young starts for Manchester United against Southampton

Manchester United have made three changes for their trip to Southampton.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reacted to last weekend’s loss to Crystal Palace by dropping Jesse Lingard for the Premier League clash with Southampton on Saturday.

England international Lingard makes way as one of three United changes at St Mary’s, two of them enforced.

Anthony Martial misses out with a muscle problem and Luke Shaw joins him on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury in the 2-1 defeat to Palace at Old Trafford.

Ashley Young replaces Shaw at left-back, while Andreas Pereira comes into midfield and Juan Mata wins a first start of the season.

TEAM NEWS Here’s your #MUFC side to face Southampton…#SOUMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 31, 2019

United boss Solskjaer has resisted the temptation to include Mason Greenwood in his starting XI, instead naming the teenage attacker on the bench.

Southampton are without the injured Nathan Redmond, who is replaced by Sofiane Boufal.