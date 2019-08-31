Manchester United new signing equals Alexis Sanchez’ league tally in four games

It has been less than a month since Daniel James joined Manchester United, but the pacy winger has already settled in at the club and what’s more – he has also equalled Alexis Sanchez’ Premier League goalscoring tally for the club, in just four games!

James scored his third goal of the season, against Southampton on Saturday. You can watch the goal in the link provided below:

The goal was also his third Premier League goal for Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Richard Jolly, a football reporter for The Guardian, Daily Telegraph and FourFourTwo, tweeted this:

Daniel James has now scored as many Premier League goals for Manchester United as Alexis Sanchez. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) August 31, 2019

So apparently, Daniel James has now scored as many Premier League goals for Manchester United as Alexis Sanchez!

It is true, according to Transfermarkt as well.

Since joining United from Arsenal in January 2018, Sanchez played in 32 Premier League matches for the Red Devils, scoring thrice and assisting six times.

He scored two Premier League goals between January 2018 and May 2018, and during the entire 2018-19 season, all he could account for was a solitary league goal.

Meanwhile, Daniel James scored on his Premier League debut for United against Chelsea, and he also netted his club’s sole consolation goal last week, against Crystal Palace.

On Saturday, he opened the Red Devils’ scoring with a brilliant finish in the tenth minute, and with that effort, he has already equalled Alexis Sanchez’ Premier League numbers for Manchester United.

As long as the 21-year-old is around, it looks like the fans will not miss the Chilean, after all!