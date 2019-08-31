Premier League 2019/20: Southampton 1-1 Manchester United – Five talking points

Manchester United drew against ten-men Southampton at St.Mary’s, leaving them with a dreadful return of 4 points in 4 games. FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the key talking points.

#1 Southampton press disrupts United

A feature of United’s play under Solskjaer so far this season has been the willingness to play out from the back, something that did not necessarily figure in Jose Mourinho’s playing style. Southampton boss Hasenhüttl knowingly took advantage of this fact, positioning his attackers high up and encouraging them to press United’s defenders – all of whom seemed very prone to taking risks – giving up the ball several times in the process and allowing the Saints several openings.

#2 Daniel James on fire

Three goals in four games and what a start to life it has been for Daniel James at Manchester United. Ryan Giggs publicly advocated the youngster to move to United and the Wales boss was surely not mistaken about his quality. A fantastic finish for the first goal took all the pressure off his side and James was similarly resourceful in the second half – laying on several chances for team-mates but for the lack of a finishing touch. A performance that deserved more.

#3 United in crisis once again?

A club of United’s stature are never far away from crisis and dark clouds are wandering over Old Trafford once again. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side failed to break down a compact defensive unit once again and the lack of quality is evident all over the pitch. An opening day win against Chelsea papered over the cracks but their summer business is once again in sharp focus – no one apart from Paul Pogba seems like they have the quality or graft to break open a defence, with the injury to Martial also magnifying their lack of depth.

#4 The Marcus Rashford conundrum

This was supposed to be the season Marcus Rashford finally took his chance, Solskjaer trusting him as the man to compensate for Romelu Lukaku’s goals. In stark contrast to expectations, the striker has instead put in more of the performances which made Mourinho shunt him out to the wings. It would’ve been 6 points from 6 had he taken any of his chances in the past two weeks, but a paltry 1 point from a possible 6 further plunges United into doubt and disarray.

#5 Four points from four games

All of the optimism from the opening day win over Chelsea has been wiped clean, leaving United back at square one. 4 points from 4 games represents a dreadful return and with the international break looming, they won’t have the opportunity to rectify their malaise anytime soon. Safe to say, Manchester United have a lot of thinking to do over the next two weeks.