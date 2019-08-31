WATCH: Daniel James scores stunner to give Manchester United the lead against Southampton

Daniel James is proving to be the bargain buy of the summer. Manchester United signed him from Swansea City during the window for a fee below 20 Million and the winger has already repaid their faith by scoring two goals. He has now added another to his tally with a brilliant strike.

Daniel James was on hand to give Manchester United an early lead against Southampton. The Welshman received the ball from Scott McTominary before running into the box, turning inside and curling it into the top corner, similar to the one he scored last week against Crystal Palace.

Watch the goal here:

What a sensational strike by Daniel James to score his 3rd goals in 4 games thus far.

Manchester United are looking to bounce back following a shock defeat to Crystal Palace. The Red Devils lost to the Eagles via a last-minute goal from Patrick van Aanholt, despite James levelling the tie just before the ninety-minute mark.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are struggling to get up and running this season. They got off to a perfect start after beating Chelsea by four goals to nil on the opening day of the season, before a draw against Wolves followed. Crystal Palace then beat them, leaving them on four points in three matches.

They are up against Southampton in the league as they look to get back on track.